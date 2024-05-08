Chunnu slams lawmaker for posting MPs' salaries, fund allocation on FB

Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday in parliament criticised independent MP Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon for his recent Facebook post on MPs' salaries and allocation of funds.

Without mentioning Sumon's name, the JP MP said, "We are all victims of what he said on his Facebook post."

He said this while participating in an unscheduled discussion in parliament.

"He [Sumon] said do you know how much MPs get salary? They don't say it, they hide it. He said he got a salary of Tk 1,72,000 [monthly]," Chunnu said.

He said there is no hiding how much an MP gets as salary. It can be found on the website.

Chunnu also said, "He said within three months, I have received an allocation of Tk 28 crore. How did he get that money?"

Addressing the Speaker, Chunnu said, "Have I received this Tk 28 crore? Did you [Speaker] receive it? Seeing the Facebook post, many people wanted to know from me where is that money. He said he got Tk 28 crore, but we didn't get it."

Referring to the allocation of Tk 20 crore in favour of MPs through the local government, Chunnu said this time the ministry asked MPs to name the project of Tk 25 crore for five years.

"We have mentioned how many projects we will do for the next 5 years. We have nothing to do with the money. But the MP [Sumon] says we have been allocated Tk 28 crore."

Addressing the Speaker, he said, "You are the guardian of this parliament. If any of our members say any such words, a wrong message will be sent about the prime minister, Speaker and [rest of the] 349 MPs."

"So, as a guardian, I urge you to take action against him," Chunnu added.