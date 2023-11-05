BNP’s Vice Chairmen Altaf Hossain, Shahjahan Omar picked up

BNP's Vice Chairmen Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and Barrister Shahjahan Omar were picked up from separate places in Dhaka early today.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion arrested former home and commerce minister and chief of Air Staff Altaf Hossain from Tongi, according to a text message sent to media by Rab.

He was detained in connection with a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's Kakrail residence on October 28 and for carrying out acts of "sabotage and violence", the message read.

Altaf Hossain was hiding at a place in Tongi when he was detained, Rab said.

The BNP leader has been taken to Rab Headquarters for primary interrogation, according to the message.

However, Shamsuddin Dider, an official of BNP chairperson media wing, told media that plainclothes DB police detained Altaf Hossain from his Uttara residence.

Meanwhile, a team of DB police picked up Shahjahan Omar from the capital, he added.