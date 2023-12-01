BNP leader arrested in Tongi

Police tonight arrested a BNP leader accused in multiple cases of arson and sabotage in Gazipur's Tongi.

Sarkar Javed Ahmed Sumon, 45, president of Tongi East Thana BNP, was arrested near Uttara and Tongi boundary lines at 10:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mustafizur Rahman.

He said, Sumon is accused in at least four cases filed in the recent days on charges of arson, vandalism, crude bomb explosion, blocking roads, and spreading panic by burning tyres on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

He is being interrogated. Sumon will be produced before a court tomorrow, he added.