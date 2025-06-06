BNP issues warnings to Bulu, Dudu over controversial remarks

The BNP has issued warning notices to vice chairmen Barkatullah Bulu and Shamsuzzaman Dudu for making comments deemed "inconsistent with the party's position".

The recent remarks by Bulu and Dudu have stirred debate and criticism, particularly for their remarks, said party leaders.

On May 20, during a discussion titled "Politics of Revenge, Democracy, and Good Governance: The Bangladesh Context", at the Jatiya Press Club, National Citizens' Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah alleged, "BNP operates with funds from the Awami League."

Responding sharply to the claim, Dudu said, "If BNP leaders urinate together, the force of that urine will wash you away into the Bay of Bengal. Do not say something for which you cannot take responsibility. If BNP simply spits in response to your allegation, you will disappear within that spit."

In another instance, a video clip of Bulu has recently gone viral on social media, where he is seen publicly questioning the religious identity of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.