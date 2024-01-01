Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 1, 2024 05:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:54 PM

BNP to hold mass contact programmes on January 2-4

Star Digital Report
BNP announced a three-day mass contact and leaflet distribution programme on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to drum up support for its campaign to boycott the January 7 national election.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

"The mass contact programme will be held on January 2, 3 and 4, in favour of the polls-boycott and non-cooperation movement for the resignation of Awami League government and reinstatement of neutral polls-time caretaker government system," he said.

