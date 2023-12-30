BNP extends mass contact for 2 days

To carry out the campaign Sunday, Monday to persuade people to boycott polls

BNP and its allies will hold mass contact and leaflet distribution programmes tomorrow, the last day of this year, and Monday, the first day of the new year, as part of their one-point movement.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary-general, announced the fresh programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

Addressing the briefing, Rizvi said, "Many people celebrate December 31 and January 1. Theb situation is different in the country, there is no joy in the minds of the people; their minds are full of sadness. The country is in a state of fear."

He said mass contact and leaflet distribution programmes will be held again for the next two days considering the people of the country.

"Today, December 30, is that black day. On this day in 2018, voting was held at night amid unprecedented rigging," Rizvi said.

He said around 155 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies have been arrested across the country in the last 24 hours, and six cases were filed where a total of 429 BNP members were shown as accused.

After the police crackdown on the BNP's grand rally in Nayapaltan on October 28, the party observed four rounds of hartals and a 13-round blockade programme across the country.

Later, they started observing leaflet distribution and mass contact programmes.