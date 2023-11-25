BNP facing 2-pronged challenge

Tough time in keeping unity in party, setting movement strategy amid arrests, attacks

With the deadline for submitting nomination papers only a week away, the BNP now faces two challenges: preventing defection from the party and drawing up fresh programmes to keep the anti-government movement going.

Leaders of the party believe the government will crack down even harder on the opposition to foil the movement.

The ruling Awami League is also trying to make a section of BNP leaders desert the party by offering them the option to run for parliament as independents or as leaders of the small, less-known parties, said BNP leaders.

"The main challenge is to take our movement forward in the face of police attacks and intimidation. The government is using state machinery to make some party leaders participate in the election, but it will not be successful," Iqbal Mahmud Tuku, a standing committee member of the party, told The Daily Star yesterday.

In the BNP, the top leaders, the rural activists and everyone in between have close ties, and the unity is "rock solid", he said, adding that that's why the ruling AL's attempt to lure BNP leaders with different offers has fallen flat.

Top BNP leaders believe the regular attacks on the BNP leaders' houses and businesses are part of the government's attempt to compel them to stay away from demonstrations and participate in the election.

Attacks on properties owned by BNP leaders have been taking place since mid-October, and it is highly likely that such attacks will continue until November 30, the deadline for submitting nomination forms to the Election Commission.

The BNP last week held a series of standing committee meetings to analyse the current political situation and decide the next course of action, according to sources.

The top leadership is of the opinion that there should be changes to the hartal and blockade programmes after November 30.

According to the top leaders' analysis, people still support hartal and blockade, but it is difficult for the party to continue such programmes for long.

Since October 29, the BNP has called hartal for four days every week.

The party is now considering whether to hold demonstrations or lay siege to important buildings.

According to a standing committee member, it is sure that there will be a change in ongoing programmes after November 30. "But hartal or blockade may be called if the situation demands."

The party has decided to call hartal on November 30. However, some leaders suggest laying siege to the EC secretariat in the capital or offices of the returning officers across the country, sources say.

When the submission of nomination papers is done, the intra-party conflicts in the ruling AL and rifts between its allies will become visible, a senior leader says.

Although the EC and other parties are giving hints of deferring the election schedule if the BNP joins the polls, party leaders believe that the date of nomination paper submission may get deferred for the AL as it is yet to complete the seat-sharing process with its partners.

"It will be better to observe the political polarisation rather than calling hartal and blockade," says the leader.

The party had already rejected the election schedule saying that free and fair elections are not possible under this government and the commission announced the schedule as per the will of the government.

The party boycotted the January 5, 2014 election, demanding election under a caretaker government system that was scrapped through a court verdict, and participated in the 2018 election which drew huge criticism for various irregularities.