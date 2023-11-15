Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:23 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP expels two central leaders from all posts

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:16 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:23 PM
BNP announces 2-day blockade from Nov 5

The BNP today expelled its two national executive committee members Advocate Khandaker Ahsan Habib and Barrister Fakrul Islam from the party's all levels for their involvement in activities against party discipline.

They were expelled from all posts of the BNP, including primary membership, based on specific allegations of their involvement in activities that go against party discipline, said a party press release, signed by its Assistant Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Party sources said the action was taken against the duo as they took a position against BNP's stance on not participating in the next polls under the current government.

 

 

 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

তফসিল ঘোষণায় রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর প্রতিক্রিয়া

জাতীয় নির্বাচনের তফসিলকে স্বাগত জানিয়েছে আওয়ামী লীগ ও তাদের জোট শরীক জাতীয় সমাজতান্ত্রিক দল। তবে, তফসিল প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছে বিএনপি ও সমমনা দলগুলো।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে একদিনে সর্বোচ্চ ২৪ জনের মৃত্যু, এ বছর মৃত্যু ১৫০০ ছাড়াল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে