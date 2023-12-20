Politics
Wed Dec 20, 2023 04:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 05:08 PM

BNP announces mass contact programmes on Dec 21-23, blockade on Dec 24

bnp rally

BNP today announced a series of mass contact programmes from tomorrow and a nationwide dawn-to-dusk blockade on December 24.

They will be conducting the programmes to press their demands for holding polls under a non-party caretaker government, and to dissuade people from voting in the January 7 election.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing today, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party would hold mass contact programmes across the country on December 21, 22 and 23.

Additionally, Rizvi announced that the BNP would enforce a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on December 24 (Sunday).

