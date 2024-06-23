Be organised, gain public trust to foil conspiracy: PM tells AL men

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked her party leaders and activists to work to make a well-organised party and gain the trust of the people to thwart all sorts of conspiracies.

"I would like to make an appeal to every leader and activist that you will have to make the party well-organised and stronger... If the organisation is strong and the support of the masses can be gained, all sorts of conspiracy can be foiled," she said.

Hasina, also Awami League president, made this call while addressing a discussion arranged in the city's Suhrawardy Udyan, marking the 75th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League.

The AL president said the people voted for her party repeatedly because they were able to gain the trust and confidence (of the people).

Focusing on her government's success in different sectors, she said, "Bangladesh has been moving forward in every field."

She said AL alone secured 233 seats (out of 300) in the 2008 general election as the people of Bangladesh kept their trust in her party.

"Then the people of Bangladesh didn't need to look back anymore and it was the turn for Bengalis to move forward.," she said.

The PM said her government successfully transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh as per their commitment made before the 2008 election.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the AL president formally opened the anniversary day's programmes by hoisting the national flag amid playing of the national anthem, while the AL general hoisted the party's flag at the venue.

Then Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader released pigeons and balloons during the inauguration.

A cultural presentation was held at the outset of the programme.