Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:21 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 10:21 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Be organised, gain public trust to foil conspiracy: PM tells AL men

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:21 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 10:21 PM
Sheikh Hasina's speech on Awami League's 75th anniversary
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked her party leaders and activists to work to make a well-organised party and gain the trust of the people to thwart all sorts of conspiracies.

"I would like to make an appeal to every leader and activist that you will have to make the party well-organised and stronger... If the organisation is strong and the support of the masses can be gained, all sorts of conspiracy can be foiled," she said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasina, also Awami League president, made this call while addressing a discussion arranged in the city's Suhrawardy Udyan, marking the 75th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League.

The AL president said the people voted for her party repeatedly because they were able to gain the trust and confidence (of the people).

Focusing on her government's success in different sectors, she said, "Bangladesh has been moving forward in every field."

She said AL alone secured 233 seats (out of 300) in the 2008 general election as the people of Bangladesh kept their trust in her party.

"Then the people of Bangladesh didn't need to look back anymore and it was the turn for Bengalis to move forward.," she said.

The PM said her government successfully transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh as per their commitment made before the 2008 election.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the AL president formally opened the anniversary day's programmes by hoisting the national flag amid playing of the national anthem, while the AL general hoisted the party's flag at the venue.

Then Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader released pigeons and balloons during the inauguration.

A cultural presentation was held at the outset of the programme.

Related topic:
Sheikh Hasinaanniversary of Awami League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

After 15 years of continuous rule by Awami League, Bangladesh’s culture of election engineering has coincided with cronyism and institutionalised corruption.

Economy hangs in the balance as Awami League hangs on to power

5m ago
12th national election of Bangladesh

A Potemkin election in Bangladesh?

6m ago

Make budget tight, control inflation

1m ago
Since voters are reluctant to take part in this election, the ruling party has resorted to intimidation tactics.

The AL cannot validate this farce of an election with intimidation

5m ago
Forbes ranks Hasina 9th most powerful among women in politics

Hasina wins Gopalganj-3

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশ সার্ভিস অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের বিবৃতি দুর্নীতিকে প্রশ্রয়-সুরক্ষা দেওয়ার অপচেষ্টা: টিআইবি

‘তথ্য মন্ত্রণালয়কে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের অনুরোধ শুধু দেশের গণমাধ্যমের স্বাধীনতাই নয়, পুরো জবাবদিহিমূলক গণতান্ত্রিক ব্যবস্থার জন্য অশনিসংকেত।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামী বছর হজে যেতে পারবেন ১ লাখ ২৭ হাজার বাংলাদেশি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification