What are the five charges against Hasina at ICT?

Former home minister Kamal and ex-IGP Mamun have also been accused

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has formally charged former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam submitted the complaint to the tribunal, detailing five specific counts.

Following is a list of the five charges against the three people accused in this case.

Count 1 accused the defendants of murder, attempted murder, torture, and other inhumane acts. They were accused of abetting, inciting, facilitating, being complicit in, and failing to prevent these crimes committed against civilians by law enforcement and armed cadres of the Awami League and its affiliates.

This count specified that following Sheikh Hasina's July 14 press briefing, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former IGP Mamun, and other high officials of the then government abetted, assisted, and were complicit in the severe and systematic attack on innocent, unarmed student masses.

In count 2, the defendant Sheikh Hasina is accused of ordering the extermination of student protesters through the use of helicopters, drones, and lethal weapons. The prosecution alleged that the then home minister, Asaduzzaman, and the then IGP, Abdullah Al-Mamun, facilitated and executed this directive by instructing law enforcement personnel under their authority.

This count charged the defendants with ordering, facilitating, being complicit in, and conspiring to commit crimes against humanity knowingly.

Count 3 accused the defendants in the case of the murder of Abu Sayed, a protesting student, near Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

Sheikh Hasina is accused of making inflammatory remarks and ordering the use of deadly weapons against protesting students.

In response to this directive, the defendants Asaduzzaman and Abdullah Al-Mamun, along with other senior government officials at the time, allegedly instigated, aided, and were complicit in the actions of their subordinate law enforcement personnel and armed Awami League cadres.

As part of the widespread and systematic attack on unarmed student protesters, on July 16 last year, law enforcement officers allegedly fired multiple rounds at close range into the chest of student protester Abu Sayed without provocation.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants' ordered, incited, abetted, facilitated, were complicit, conspired, and committed other inhuman acts, constituting crimes against humanity.

Count 4 accused the defendants in the case of the shooting and murder of six unarmed protesters in Dhaka's Chankharpul on August 5 last year.

Sheikh Hasina of making inflammatory remarks and ordering the use of deadly weapons against student protesters. In response to this directive, the former home minister and former IGP, along with other senior government officials at the time, allegedly instigated, aided, and were complicit in the actions carried out by their subordinate law enforcement personnel and armed Awami League cadres.

The prosecution asserted that the shooting and killing of six unarmed protesters in Chankharpul was carried out knowingly under the defendants' orders, incitement, abetment, facilitation, complicity, and conspiracy, constituting crimes against humanity.

In count 5, the defendants are accused in the shooting of six student protesters — five of whom were later burned after death, while the sixth was reportedly set on fire while still alive — in Ashulia on August 5 last year.

Sheikh Hasina is accused of making inflammatory remarks and ordering the use of deadly weapons against student protesters. Following this directive, the defendants along with other senior government officials at the time, allegedly instigated, facilitated, and were complicit in the actions carried out by their subordinate law enforcement personnel and armed Awami League cadres.

The prosecution asserted that this act was carried out knowingly under the defendants' orders, incitement, abetment, facilitation, complicity, and conspiracy, constituting crimes against humanity, including other inhumane acts such as torture and murder.