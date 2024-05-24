Attack on Kalihati AL leader: Supporters block Dhaka-Tangail highway

A group of Awami League leaders and activists blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for half an hour in Tangail's Kalihati upazila this afternoon protesting the attack on upazila AL Vice President Abdul Malek Bhuiyan.

Witnesses said some 150-200 AL men took to the highway around 5:30pm and blocked it, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Several hundred vehicles were stuck on both sides of the highway due to the blockade, causing immense suffering to people, they said.

The protesters alleged that newly elected upazila parishad chairman Azad Siddique along with his son Adarsha Siddique and supporters brought out a victory procession this afternoon.

At that time, the supporters, led by Aazd, attacked Abdul Malek Bhuiyan from the procession near Kalihati Hospital around 5:00pm when he was going to a party in his private car, they alleged.

They also attacked Malek's driver and vandalised the car.

Soon after the incident, they blocked the highway protesting the attack.

Later, Azad alleged that his victory procession was attacked and his car was vandalised. He urged the local administration to investigate the incident and take necessary measures.

Sajedul Islam, in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost, told The Daily Star that after half an hour, the protesters withdrew the blockade and left the place after police assured them of taking necessary measures in this regard.

Kamrul Faruque, officer-in-charge of Kalihati Police Station, said no one filed any written complaint with the police station till 8:30pm.

Mentionable, Azad Siddique is the younger brother of Krishak Sramik Janata League president Abdul Kader Siddique.