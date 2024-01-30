AL’s Jan 30 Tejgaon rally postponed

Awami League's Dhaka north city unit has postponed its peace rally planned for January 30 in Dhaka's Tejgaon "due to unavoidable reasons".

A press release in this regard was issued by the AL unit's office secretary Proloy Samaddar Bappi yesterday.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the peace rally and procession of Dhaka north city Awami League scheduled for January 30 has been postponed as per the order of its president and general secretary. Further schedule will be announced in detail later," reads the release.

On January 27, during a rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced countrywide rallies for January 30.