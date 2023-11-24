AL tickets for north largely unchanged

Former Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, who was removed from his post in 2019 for controversial activities, has been picked as the Awami League nominee for Kurigram-1.

AL Parliamentary Nomination Board yesterday chose Shovon over incumbent AL lawmaker Aslam Hossain Sowdagar, sources said.

Chaired by AL chief Sheikh Hasina, the board during its meeting at the party's Dhaka district office in Tejgaon also picked Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury for Rangpur-6. In the previous two polls, she got elected from the same constituency in by-polls after Hasina vacated the seat.

Hasina collected the nomination forms for Gopalganj-3 and Rangpur-6.

After selecting AL candidates for 72 constituencies, the board adjourned the meeting until 10:00am today.

The AL board finalised candidates for 33 constituencies in Rangpur and 39 in Rajshahi divisions.

After the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters that they prioritised popularity while picking candidates. He said some incumbent MPs were dropped.

The names of those picked were not officially disclosed.

Quader said all the chosen ones would be revealed on Saturday.

Most incumbent MPs of the 72 constituencies have been picked, said sources.

According to AL insiders, former MP of Kurigram-2 and district AL President Zafar Ali has been picked over incumbent lawmaker Panir Uddin Ahamed.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan was picked for Panchagarh-2 and nomination board member and incumbent MP Ramesh Chandra Sen for Thakurgaon-1, according to sources.

There were no changes in six constituencies of Dinajpur -- Manoranjan Shil Gopal for Dinajpur-1, incumbent MP and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury for Dinajpur-2, incumbent whip Iqbalur Rahim for Dinajpur-3, Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali for Dinajpur-4, Mostafizur Rahman for Dinajpur-5 and Shibli-Sadeeq for Dinajpur-6.

Incumbent lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor got the party ticket for Nilphamari-2 and serving lawmaker Motahar Hossain got Lalmonirhat-1.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed got the party ticket for Lalmonirhat-2, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Rangpur-4, MA Matin Kurigram-3, State Minister of Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain Kurigram-4, Mahabub Ara Begum Gini Gaibandha-2, Monowar Hossain Chowdhury Gaibandha-4, and Mahmud Hassan Gaibandha-5.

Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon was picked for Jaipurhat-2, Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul Chapainawabganj-1, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder Naogaon-1, Shahiduzzaman Sarker Naogaon-2, Emad Uddin Naogaon-4, Nizam Uddin Jalil John Naogaon-5, Ayeen Uddin Rajshahi-3, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam Rajshahi-6, Shihedul Islam (Bakul) Natore-1, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak Natore-3, Tanvir Shakil Joy Sirajganj-1, Abdul Aziz Sirajganj-3, Tanveer Imam Sirajganj-4, Abdul Momin Mondol Sirajganj-5, Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku Pabna-1, Mokbul Hossain Pabna-3, Nuruzzaman Biswas Pabna-4, and Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince was picked for Pabna-5, according to sources.