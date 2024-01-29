‘AL can’t hold back democracy-loving people’

Says Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday said the party was not able to achieve what they expected on January 7, but there is no point in being disappointed about it.

"Don't be disappointed. Keep your morale high," he said, addressing the party men at a discussion organised by Gonoforum and Bangladesh Peoples Party in the capital.

He said the BNP wants to bring back a "democratic environment" in the country, not terrorism.

"Awami League will not be able to hold back the democracy-loving people of the country," Moyeen said.

Opposition parties have been most "oppressed" during AL's regime, while BNP never oppressed opposition parties when it was in power, he said.

Moyeen said black flag marches are a globally recognised form of peaceful protest.

"It's the language of protest. This is the language we will not stop using until this government is overthrown," he added.