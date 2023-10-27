AL, BNP get nod to hold rallies at Nayapaltan, Baitul Mukarram

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has conditionally allowed Awami League and BNP to hold rallies at the capital's south gate of Baitul Mukarram and Nayapaltan respectively tomorrow.

DMP's Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker confirmed the development to The Daily Star tonight.

At a press briefing at his office tonight, DMP's Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) Kh Mahid Uddin said they have allowed the two parties to hold the rallies on 20 conditions.

Jamaat is not given to hold their rally at Shapla Chattar, he said.

No one will be allowed to hold rallies without permission. If they do, we will take legal action, he added.

The parties have to get permission from the authorities concerned to use the venue, said DMP, adding that they have only given permission to the parties to hold rallies.

The conditions include:

People will only be allowed to assemble at the venues after 12:00pm.

The rallies should be held within the designated spaces and parties have to conclude the rallies within the allotted time (2:00pm to 5:00pm).

No speeches that are provocative or anti-state in nature should be given at the rallies.

Activists won't be allowed to carry sticks or rods in the name of carrying banners or festoons.

The decision came after the DMP said the decision regarding the October 28 rally venues would come after analysing possible threats and security concerns.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would wait till the last minute for DMP's permission and after that, they would take a decision.

Police also stopped the construction of the ruling Awami League's stage in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's south gate, where the party applied to hold tomorrow's rally.

Earlier, DMP also asked both the party activists, who gathered on the proposed rally premises, to leave as the parties were not granted permission yet.