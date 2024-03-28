80pc BNP leaders, activists faced torture in jail: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said 80 percent of BNP leaders and activists faced torture unleashed by the "fascist" Awami League government.

"They can't retain power without unleashing torture and suppressing people. Their first victim of suppression is BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and she is fighting for her life," he said.

Fakhrul said these at an Eid gifts distribution programme among families of the victims of enforced disappearances on behalf of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman organised by Aamra BNP Paribar (We are BNP Family) held at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

He said when BNP started the movement against the fascist government, aiming to establish people's right and democracy, they started repression on the BNP men.

"They have created such an environment of fear where no one can talk or write freely," he alleged.

The fascist regime's repression reached such a level that the opposition leaders and activists' family member including father, mother, son, daughter, and wife were not spared.

After getting bail, the victims shared the experience of inhuman torture in prison such as their nails being uprooted, breaking their legs, and so on. They said they were not even provided any treatment, he added.

Urging unity of all forces, BNP secretary general said, "As a democratic political party, we are doing more than our capacity to free the country from this horrible situation."

There is no alternative to forge unity like 1969, 1971, 1990 where people fought against the fascist, autocrat regime to restore democracy, he said.