50 ruling party, pro-AL leaders now on China trip

With the invite of the Communist Party of China (CPC), an Awami League delegation, comprising 50 mid-level leaders from its front and associate bodies, is now in Zhejiang province for workshops.

The delegation, led by Tanvir Shakil Joy, vice president of the AL's volunteers' wing Swechchhasebak League and also the lawmaker of Sirajganj-1, left Dhaka on Saturday and would stay in China until June 4. This is the highest level of AL delegation to visit China.

Members of the delegation would be taking part in the workshops organised to mark the 75th founding anniversary of China.

The visit also aims to develop bilateral relations between the AL and the CPC.

The delegation, consisting of eight members from the Mahila Awami League, six from Jubo Mahila League, five from Mahila Sramik League, and eight members from Chhatra League, is expected to have meetings with senior CPC leaders.

Five members of the AL's database team and two involved in making the party's election manifesto were also in the delegation.

AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said the activities and political structure of the CPC, relationship with the government and the people, and the way of conducting politics would be discussed.

After concluding their workshops in Zhejiang, the delegation would travel to Beijing on June 1 and visit the CPC headquarters on June 2 and June 3. They would exchange views with senior party leaders there.

The delegation would leave Beijing for Dhaka on June 4, he said.

Party sources said another delegation, led by party presidium member Kazi Zafarullah and consisting of senior AL leaders, is likely to visit China on June 25.