47 BNP-Jamaat activists sent to jail in Chuadanga

A Chuadanga court today sentenced 47 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat to jail in a case filed for arson.

Chuadanga District and Sessions Judge Md Zia Haider sent the accused to jail after they appeared before the court with a bail plea.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Belal Hossain confirmed the information.

BNP lawyer advocate Shahjahan Mukul said the BNP leaders and activists were on anticipatory bail for six weeks from the High Court in the sabotage case.

The anticipatory bail period will end on Sunday, and on Thursday, 107 leaders and activists appeared before the Chuadanga District Judge's Court and appealed for bail again.

The court granted bail to seven of them and sent 47 to jail, he added.

Fifty-three leaders and activists left the court without appearing, and they were deprived of justice, said the lawyer.