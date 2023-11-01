Two more busses set on fire in Dhaka

Two more buses were set on fire in Dhaka's Shyamoli and Bhatara area this evening.

No casualties were reported so far, police said.

With these, four buses have been so far torched in Dhaka today, on the second day of the three-day nationwide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Shyamoli, unidentified persons posing as passengers boarded a Gabtoli bound bus of Welcome Paribahan and set it on fire around 6:00pm, Mohammad Imrul, assistant commissioner (Traffic) of Mohammad Zone told The Daily Star.

Police along with locals doused the fire immediately, he added.

Meanwhile, another bus of Baishakhi Paribahan was set on fire opposite the Jamuna Future Park around 7:07pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of the Fire Service control room.

Syed Monirul Islam, senior station officer of Baridhara fire station, said the bus was empty when miscreants torched it.

Earlier, two youths torched a bus of Midline Paribahan around 11:00am in the Mugda area.

Police detained one man, Al Amin, 25, from the spot.

Around 4:00pm, a bus of "Itihash Paribahan" was set on fire beside the Kafrul Police Station, reported UNB.