Mohanganj Express fire: Law enforcers 'identify arsonists'

Three coaches of Mohanganj Express were set on fire near Tejgaon Railway Station area of Dhaka on December 19. The photo was taken from Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Sk Enamul Haq

Law enforcers today claimed to have identified the arsonists who set fire to three carriages of Mohonganj Express that killed four people, including a child.

They said at least two of the suspects were hired and had no involvement with any political groups.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-3) and the police's Detective Branch (DB), who are conducting a shadow investigation, disclosed the findings to the Daily Star today.

However, the law enforcers are yet to make any arrests.

Mentionable, Bangladesh Railway Police are investigating the incident.

Around 4:55am on Tuesday, the train attendants of Mohanganj Express spotted a fire when it reached near Cantonment station on the way to Kamalapur.

After the fire was doused around 6:30am near Tejgaon railway station, firefighters recovered the bodies of four people, including a three-year-old boy, from one of the three burnt carriages of the train.

"We have got identity and pictures of four suspects," Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Rab-3, told The Daily Star today.

"These suspects are now under surveillance. We may arrest them or take necessary actions against them after verifying their role behind the sabotage," he said.

Asked about their identities, Mohiuddin said they found that two of the suspects were vagabonds, suggesting that they might have worked for money.

The details of the other two will be revealed after further investigation, he added.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, also claimed to have got the names of the responsible arsonist behind the train fire.

"We are hopeful to arrest the culprits soon," he said.

Harun said police are now analysing the CCTV footage. "We will let you know about the details after their arrest."