Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 02:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 02:37 PM

Crude bomb hurled at Maitree Express train in Pabna

No injuries reported
Unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at the Maitree Express train near Ishwardi junction in Pabna this afternoon.

The train was not damaged by the attack and no passenger was injured as the crude bomb exploded beside the passing train, Pakshi Divisional Railway Manager Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad told our Pabna correspondent.

The incident took place around 12:40pm as the train from Kolkata was heading towards Dhaka, he said.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of the district police, said they were trying to identify and arrest the attackers.

