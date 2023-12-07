Blockaded: 157 BGB platoons, 418 Rab patrol teams deployed

A total of 157 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed across the country to help maintain law and order on the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Twenty platoons were deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts, he said.

Besides, 418 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) were also deployed across the country. Among them, 126 teams were patrolling Dhaka.

The BNP has been announcing a series of hartals and blockades since October 28 when the party's rally was foiled following clashes between police and party men.