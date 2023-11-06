Arson: JCD leader, accomplice arrested

Police have arrested a leader of Chhatra Dal and his accomplice for setting fire to a bus in the capital's Mugda during the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's November 1 blockade.

A team of police arrested Ameer Hossain Rocky, 25, joint convener of Sutrapur Thana Chhatra Dal, and Shakib alias Arohan, 21, from Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka, Md Asaduzzaman, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit told a press conference at DMP media centre today.

Police seized two bottles of petrol and a motorcycle from their possession.

On November 1, according to police, Rocky's other accomplices Mizanur Rahman, who was arrested earlier, and Al Amin posing boarded a bus as passengers and torched it pouring petrol. Al Amin was caught red-handed on the spot.

Rocky gave Mizan a bonus of Tk 3,000 for his work, Asaduzzaman said, adding that arsonists were given a double reward for setting fire to buses in the second phase of the blockade.

The CTTC chief said Rocky has coordinated several arson attacks in the city.