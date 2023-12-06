Arson attack suspected as fire guts parked bus in Sylhet

A fire gutted a parked bus near the Kadamtali Bus Terminal in Sylhet tonight.

The incident happened around 8:15pm.

Fire Service and Civil Defence could not confirm the reason behind the fire. However, police suspected that it could be work of some arsonists, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Quoting the bus driver and witnesses, Titop Sikder, warehouse inspector of South Surma Fire Station, said the fire incident took place when the bus staff went out for snacks parking the bus on a street near the terminal.

The bus reached the terminal from Sherpur around 8:00pm, he added.

"The fire service was informed at 08:21pm and two fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, the bus was completely burnt," he said adding that the reason behind the fire can be confirmed after investigation.

"The reason behind the fire will be investigated, but primarily we suspect a group of arsonists set fire to the bus," said Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.