30 BNP activists, 2 cops injured in Mymensingh clash

At least 30 BNP men and two police personnel were injured when police foiled a BNP procession supporting today's blockade programme in Mymensingh's Nandail this morning.

Police arrested a Sramik Dal leader for allegedly attacking police, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting Md Rasheduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station.

The OC said when police tried to stop a procession bound for Kishoreganj-Mymensingh road through Mazar Bus Stand area around 11:30am, BNP men allegedly started throwing brick chips at police.

At one stage police fired 12 rounds of rubber bullets and three rounds of teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Police also arrested a Sramik Dal leader Abdul Awal, 35, from the spot.

During chase and counter-chase, two policemen were injured and were given first aid, said the OC.

Md Johirul Islam, a Jubo Dal leader in Nandail, said police attacked the BNP procession without any provocation and some 30 BNP activists were injured.

Police also detained three BNP men from the spot, he claimed.

However, the OC denied that any BNP men were injured.

No case was lodged yet, he added.