263 vehicles, 15 properties set on fire since Oct 28

A double-decker in flames after unidentified people torches it in the capital’s Mirpur-10 area. File Photo: Courtesy/Fire Service and Civil Defence

Arsonists set on fire to 263 vehicles, including buses, and 15 properties across the country since October 28.

Md Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the development to BSS today.

He said the miscreants vandalised one ambulance and set on fire to 162 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 26 other motor vehicles in this period.

BNP and its allies have announced 10 rounds of blockades and hartals since October 28, a day law enforcers foiled a grand rally of the opposition party.