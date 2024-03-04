Obituary
Veteran journo, poet Talat Mahmud passes away

Veteran journalist, columnist and poet Talat Mahmud has died. He was 67.

According to his family sources, he died of a heart attack at Sherpur General Hospital yesterday.

He left behind his wife, two daughters, a host of relatives and colleagues to mourn his death.

Family sources said that Talat Mahmud had been suffering from diabetes, heart diseases and blood pressure for long. Talat felt serious chest pain at his residence in Sherpur town yesterday evening and he was taken to Sherpur General Hospital immediately. However, doctors declared him dead.

The chief assistant editor of Daily Dhaka Report, Talat Mahmud was also engaged of local daily Palli Kantha Pratidin activity. He was also the founding president of "Kabi Sangha".

He was buried at his village home in Nakla upazila of Sherpur after namaj-e-janaza after Johr prayers.

push notification