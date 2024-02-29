Obituary
Star Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:03 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Moshtaque’s death anniv

Star Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:03 AM

The 10th death anniversary of Mohd Moshtaque, a journalist and former director of news at Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and chief editor of Asian Television Services, will be observed today, said a press release.

His family will hold a daylong programmes -- including Qurankhwani, milad mahfil and special prayers -- at a mosque.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Besides, food items will be distributed among the destitute at orphanages.

Mushtaque's relatives, friends and well-wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের নতুন দাম ফেব্রুয়ারি থেকেই কার্যকর: নসরুল হামিদ

আজকেই বিদ্যুৎ বিভাগ এই সংক্রান্ত প্রজ্ঞাপন প্রকাশ করবে বলেও জানান প্রতিমন্ত্রী।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

আজকে মানুষ বাজার করতে না পেরে ঘরে ফিরে যায়: মঈন খান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification