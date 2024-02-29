Moshtaque’s death anniv

The 10th death anniversary of Mohd Moshtaque, a journalist and former director of news at Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and chief editor of Asian Television Services, will be observed today, said a press release.

His family will hold a daylong programmes -- including Qurankhwani, milad mahfil and special prayers -- at a mosque.

Besides, food items will be distributed among the destitute at orphanages.

Mushtaque's relatives, friends and well-wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.