ICT chief prosecutor Ghulam Arieff passes away

Ghulam Arieff Tipoo, the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, died at a city hospital yesterday. He was 93.

He breathed his last at 8:20am while undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital, said his daughter Dana Nazlee.

The lawyer, who was a Language Movement veteran, received the Ekushey Padak-2019 for his roles in 1952.

He was hospitalised with pneumonia on March 12, said Dana, adding that his father had been suffering from old-age complications for a long time.

"Pneumonia affected his lungs. He was struggling to breathe," she said.

Born in Chapainawabganj on August 28, 1931, Tipoo obtained his master's degree in law from Dhaka University.

He started practicing law at the criminal court of Rajshahi in 1958. He was elected president of Rajshahi Bar Association several times.

Tipoo, also a freedom fighter, rose to fame as he took part in the much-talked about Niharbanu murder case in the 1980s as a prosecutor.

He was the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union for two years since 1954.

Tipoo's role in the Language Movement of 1952 was crucial. He was the joint convener of Rajshahi chapter of Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad. He was one of founders of first Shaheed Minar on the Rajshahi College premises.

The lawyer was hired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her cases during the 2008 caretaker government.

In 2010, he was appointed as the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal formed to try the crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.

His body was taken to Chapainawabganj last night.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at his village home in Kamalakantapur of Shibganj upazila at 8:30am today and the second one at Rajshahi College ground at 11:00am, according to his daughter Dana.

"He spent most of his life in the two districts. His body will be taken home so that locals can pay their tribute," she said.

Tipoo's body will be taken back to the capital for burial at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial Graveyard in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at his death.