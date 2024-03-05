Eminent journalist Sayed Kamaluddin no more

Eminent journalist Sayed Kamaluddin, editor of the weekly Holiday, died this afternoon at a city hospital following a massive cardiac arrest, sources in his family said.

He was 85.

Kamaluddin, former press minister of Bangladesh to Washington DC, began his career with the Daily Azad in 1961.

Till the closure of the Hong Kong-based Far Eastern Economic Review in 2004, he worked with the reputed weekly as Dhaka correspondent and freelance writer.

He also worked as a correspondent for different international newspapers and agencies, and held various senior positions in media houses of Bangladesh.

Kamaluddin joined the weekly Holiday, one of the oldest weekly newspapers of the country, as the acting editor in October 2005.