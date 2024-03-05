Obituary
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Eminent journalist Sayed Kamaluddin no more

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:52 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:57 PM
Sayed Kamaluddin

Eminent journalist Sayed Kamaluddin, editor of the weekly Holiday, died this afternoon at a city hospital following a massive cardiac arrest, sources in his family said.

He was 85.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kamaluddin, former press minister of Bangladesh to Washington DC, began his career with the Daily Azad in 1961.

Till the closure of the Hong Kong-based Far Eastern Economic Review in 2004, he worked with the reputed weekly as Dhaka correspondent and freelance writer.

He also worked as a correspondent for different international newspapers and agencies, and held various senior positions in media houses of Bangladesh.

Kamaluddin joined the weekly Holiday, one of the oldest weekly newspapers of the country, as the acting editor in October 2005.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জিআই পণ্য, জিআই ট্যাগ, জামদানি, টাঙ্গাইল শাড়ি, মসলিন,
|শিল্পখাত

জিআই পণ্যের বাণিজ্যিক সুবিধা নিতে পারেনি বাংলাদেশ

বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, সংশ্লিষ্টদের প্রথমে জিআই পণ্যগুলোর জন্য লোগো ও নির্দিষ্ট প্যাকেট তৈরি করা উচিত। এরপর তাদের উচিত ক্রেতা সংগঠনসহ অন্যান্য ব্যবসায়ী সংগঠনে পণ্যগুলো তালিকাভুক্ত করে প্রচার, ব্র্যান্ডিং...

এইমাত্র
|স্বাস্থ্য

গ্রামে গিয়ে সেবা দিন, সুযোগ-সুবিধা বাড়িয়ে দেবো: চিকিৎসকদের স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification