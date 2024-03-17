Obituary
Obituary

Atia Afreen passes away

Staff Correspondent
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Atia Afreen, a communication professional and former programme manager of Transparency International Bangladesh, passed away yesterday after battling lung cancer for the last three years. She was 46.  

She breathed her last at 9:35am at her residence in the capital's Bashundhara residential area, said her husband Abdullah Al Mamun, former senior reporter of The Daily Star, and general manager of Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh. She is survived by her husband, a son, and a daughter.

A champion (singer) of BTV's defunct Notun Kuri show, Afreen completed bachelor's and master's degrees from Jahangirnagar University. She was buried at Borkotpur graveyard in Badda after the Zohr prayers.

