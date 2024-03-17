Abdul Hyee no more

Abdul Hyee, an Awami League lawmaker from Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa) and president of Jhenaidah district AL, passed away yesterday. He was 72.

Hyee, also a freedom fighter, died around 7:00pm at Bamrungrad Hospital in Thailand, said a press release.

Born on May 1, 1952 in Mohammadpur village of Shailkupa, Jhenaidah, Hyee served as the president of KC College Chhatra League and was elected VP of Government KC College Student Council in 1969.

He was elected the vice president of Jashore District Chhatra League in the same year and was the first person to hoist the flag of Bangladesh in Jhenaidah after independence. He was first elected as member of parliament from Shailkupa in 2001 -- a constituency where he served as lawmaker five times. He also served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ministry from September 16, 2012 to November 21, 2013.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at MPs building no five on Manik Mia Avenue at 8:00am today. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, two sons and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers.