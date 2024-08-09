Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 9, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 01:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Yunus stands in the rain to pay homage to Liberation War heroes

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 9, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 01:20 PM
Yunus pays homage to Liberation War heroes
Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus honoured the martyrs of the Liberation War this morning by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar.

Despite heavy rain, after placing the wreath at 9:53am, he stood in silence for a while to pay deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A contingent comprising members of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a state salute during the ceremony, while bugles sounded the last post.

Other advisers of the newly formed interim government, the chiefs of the three services, and senior civil and military officials were also present.

Later, flanked by other advisers, he also placed another wreath there.

The chief adviser signed the visitor's book.

Nobel Laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government yesterday night.

He took over the responsibility three days after the fall of Awami League government in a student-led mass movement.

Related topic:
Yunus pays homage to Liberation War heroesDr Muhammad Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Muhammad Yunus

Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus carries the flame

8y ago

Many donors to Clinton Foundation met with Hillary at State

7y ago
Bangladesh National Election likely on December 27 Muhith

Muhith lauds Yunus, Abed for poverty alleviation

7y ago
Dr Muhammad Yunus

Labour court acquits Dr Yunus

4y ago
Dr Muhammad Yunus

Don’t arrest or harass Dr Yunus till Nov 7: HC tells govt

4y ago
|মতামত

পুলিশের ওপর জনআস্থা ফিরিয়ে আনাই এখন প্রধান কাজ

বছরের পর বছর ধরে অসংখ্য ঘটনায় পুলিশের ওপর মানুষের যে অনাস্থা, অবিশ্বাস ও ভয় তৈরি হয়েছে, সেটি দূর করতে হবে। এটি একদিনে দূর হবে না। কিন্তু শুরুটা করতে হবে এখনই।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চট্টগ্রাম কারাগারের পরিস্থিতি শান্ত, পালাতে পারেনি কোনো কয়েদি: জেল সুপার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification