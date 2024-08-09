Yunus stands in the rain to pay homage to Liberation War heroes

Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus honoured the martyrs of the Liberation War this morning by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar.

Despite heavy rain, after placing the wreath at 9:53am, he stood in silence for a while to pay deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

A contingent comprising members of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a state salute during the ceremony, while bugles sounded the last post.

Other advisers of the newly formed interim government, the chiefs of the three services, and senior civil and military officials were also present.

Later, flanked by other advisers, he also placed another wreath there.

The chief adviser signed the visitor's book.

Nobel Laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government yesterday night.

He took over the responsibility three days after the fall of Awami League government in a student-led mass movement.