Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 08:11 PM

We will never betray the dreams of the martyrs: Yunus

Chief adviser says the biggest challenge now is to heal wounds of misrule, dictatorship
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:10 PM
File photo

Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus said the biggest challenge now is to heal the wounds created by misrule and dictatorship.

"We are moving forward, but our biggest challenge now is to heal the wounds caused by misrule and autocracy. For this, we need unity and coordination," Yunus said in a message issued today, one month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

"We all pledge that, as a nation, we will not allow the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of our injured brothers and sisters to be in vain. We will not let the opportunities they left us go to waste. Today, on this memorable day, we once again vow to build the new Bangladesh they dreamed of," he said.

Expressing deep sorrow and immense gratitude to the families of the martyrs and the injured, Prof Yunus said he would invite all the families of the martyrs to the capital and meet them in a few days.

"I want to assure them that we will never betray the dreams of the martyrs," he said.

Urging students to return to their studies, Prof Yunus said, "I know your education has suffered greatly, but now it's time to return to your studies. Schools, colleges, and universities have reopened, and I urge you to go back to your classes and campuses because we need a well-educated and skilled generation to benefit from the revolution."

