RMG, Pharma industries to be taken to peak of their potential: Prof Yunus

Acknowledging the pains of workers, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today said the government wants to take the pharmaceutical and garment industries to their potential peak and there is no question of weakening these two key industries.

"The pharmaceutical and garment industries are the pride of the country. Through this, our workers' brothers and sisters and their efficiency have impressed the world. Its success has now been hindered. We want to remove the obstacles by identifying the problems of these two industries," he said.

In a televised speech to the nation marking the first month of the interim government, Prof Yunus said they will gather foreign buyers and seek their cooperation so that these two industries of Bangladesh can become more reliable than other countries in the world.

"Everything is possible if we can make the labor-owner relationship a reliable and enjoyable one," he said.

He said the first month of the government has passed and from the second month they want to start a new labor-owner relationship as part of building a new Bangladesh.

"It is desired by everyone in the country. We are working towards that goal so that the new generation of the country can move forward with their future without fear," Prof Yunus said.

The nobel laureate said they have many responsibilities. "We have to work together on a number of issues to build a just society," he said.