Yunus-led interim govt takes charge

President Mohammed Shahabuddin swearing in Prof Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government at the Bangabhaban last night. Photo: PID

The interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus took oath last night, four days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

Video of ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূসের নেতৃত্বে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের শপথ

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the 84-year-old Nobel laureate and pioneer of microcredit and 13 advisers at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall around 9:30pm in a ceremony conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain. Three advisers could not be sworn in as they are outside the capital.

Wearing a chequered punjabi and a white vest, Prof Yunus arrived at the Bangabhaban to a standing ovation.

Earlier in the afternoon, Prof Yunus arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Paris. Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and student organisers received him there.

He made a short speech and talked to the student leaders and civil society members at the airport.

In 1996, Prof Yunus became an adviser to an interim government after declining an offer to lead the caretaker government.

It is, however, not clear for how long this interim government will be in power. The Daily Star asked the question to four of the advisers last night, but none could give an answer.

With almost the entire police force remaining absent after numerous attacks on police, law and order situation has sharply worsened across the country. Students and volunteers have been controlling traffic on roads.

Political analysts say the Yunus-led government must quickly ensure people's safety, restore law and order, and get the barely-functioning civil administration back to normal.

For years, the winner of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize was subject to bitter criticism from Hasina and the Awami League. Hasina said Prof Yunus was behind the cancellation of World Bank funding for the Padma Bridge.

He was stalked by lawsuits that many said were aimed at harassing him. A labour court sentenced him and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months in prison in a case filed over labour law violations.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka tribunal acquitted Yunus in the case.

Last night's ceremony attended by almost 700 guests began with the recitation from the holy Quran.

Leaders of the BNP, the recently banned Jamaat, chiefs of the three armed forces, journalists, and top civil and military officials attended the event.

The chief justice, election commissioners and Awami League leaders were not seen there.

The new advisers include Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the student movement that led to the fall of the previous government, are also advisers.

This is the first time in Bangladesh that university students are in the advisory council. At just 26, Nahid and Asif are the youngest people ever to have the status of a minister.

As the chief adviser, Prof Yunus enjoys the status of prime minister.

The other advisers include Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank; Asif Nazrul, law professor at Dhaka University; Adilur Rahman, secretary of rights organisation Odhikar; Hassan Ariff, former attorney general and adviser to a caretaker government; Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA; and Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive officer of election watchdog Brotee.

Besides, Faruk-e-Azam, a freedom fighter; Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain, former election commissioner; Supradip Chakma, chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board and former ambassador; Bidhan Ranjan Roy, a psychiatrist; AFM Khalid Hossain, nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam and adviser to Islami Andolan Bangladesh; Farida Akhter, women rights activist; and Nurjahan Begum, trustee board member of Grameen Telecom are advisers.

Supradip, Bidhan, and Faruk have yet to be sworn in, said the cabinet secretary.

In her impromptu reaction, Sharmeen Murshid said, "The country has fallen apart, it is fragmented, and people are divided. Institutions have been destroyed. We need to rebuild these.

"Even if I were an ordinary citizen, I would still have to contribute to the efforts. Now I have the opportunity to contribute more. I believe we have a strong team of advisers."

Another member Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "Many countries around the world have become democratic, established accountability, and upheld human rights. Why can't we do the same here?"

"Half of the country's population is young. But we never considered how important they could be in getting things done. Today, they have proven their relevance and importance."

Student protests demanding reform in quotas in government jobs began on July 1 and gradually gained strength despite the government's use of excessive force leading to over 300 deaths.

The movement climaxed in a people's uprising on Monday as the student organisers urged people to "march to Dhaka".

After the fall of military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Bangladesh saw an interim government headed by Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed in 1991.

In 1996, another interim government was formed under Justice Muhammad Habibur Rahman. The interim government system was included in the constitution in the face of a movement led by the Awami League.

Justice Latifur Rahman was the head of the 2001 caretaker government.

The then president, Iajuddin Ahmed, also served as the chief adviser to the caretaker government from October 2006 to January 2007.

Former central bank governor Fakhruddin took charge as the head of the caretaker government on January 12, 2007.

In 2011, the Hasina-led government abolished the caretaker government system.

Prof Asif Nazrul on August 6 said, "We are going to form the government in an extraordinary situation. There are different constitutional means and customs to legalise certain actions. We will do that."

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik said it might not be possible to fully abide by the constitution in the context of such an extraordinary political upheaval.

The general elections held under Shahabuddin, Habibur, Lutfor and Fakhruddin were comparatively acceptable to the people.

Just after being sworn in, Prof Yunus visited the Dhaka Medical College Hospital to visit those injured in the anti-government clashes.