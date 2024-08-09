‘Anarchy is our enemy, it must be defeated’

Yunus says ‘2nd independence’ for everyone to enjoy

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said those who spread the poison of anarchy would face the full power of law enforcement agencies, along with the victorious students and the people, who will make them fail.

He sounded the warning in his first address to the nation last night after taking the oath as head of the interim government.

"The conspirators have created an atmosphere of anarchy and fear in the country to thwart our second independence through the uprising of the student-masses. Anarchy is our enemy, and it must be defeated quickly," he said.

"As the first duty of the government, we will suppress these conspirators with a heavy hand.

"The first promise of our government is to ensure that everyone can breathe the fresh air of freedom," he said, seeking cooperation from people.

"Secondly, our peace and discipline maintaining institutions will not be excluded from [enjoying] this freedom. The army, navy, air force, border guard, police, Ansar, Village Defence, and coast guards will not be left out. Like everyone else, each of their members is today free from the extralegal coercive orders of the dictator government. If there is deviation from this in the slightest for anyone, our celebration today will be tarnished," he added.

Alleging that the "cruel autocratic government" was in power by using these forces, Prof Yunus said the government would restore the previous glories of these forces.

"Those who were involved in wrongdoings will be brought to justice," he said, adding that the same applies to all ministries, agencies, and educational institutions.

"Every criminal will be brought to book," he said.

He called on everyone to join their respective offices and enjoy the freedom of independence.

Earlier, Yunus called upon all to save the country from chaos and violence. He said restoring law and order would be his first priority to take the country forward.

"Keeping faith in me, you have invited me; the students have invited me, and I have responded to that invitation. My appeal to the people: if you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that no attack is carried out on anyone and anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," he told a crowded news briefing upon his arrival in Dhaka from abroad in the afternoon.

Flanked by the navy and air force chiefs, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman received Yunus at the airport.

Some key organisers of the anti-discrimination student movement and representatives of the civil society were also present at the airport to welcome him.

Prof Yunus said, "Today is our day of glory. We have to move forward keeping in mind the revolution through which a new Victory Day has been created in Bangladesh today."

The microcredit pioneer expressed his gratitude to the young people who made it possible. "They have saved this country. They have given rebirth to our country. Our pledge is that we will take the country forward at a very fast pace after this rebirth."

In a choking voice, Prof Yunus paid tribute to Abu Sayed, the student who was among those killed first in police firing during the anti-discrimination student movement.

"I am remembering Abu Sayed. His image is etched in the mind of each Bangladeshi. No one will be able to forget it -- an incredibly courageous young man standing in front of guns. No young men and women accepted defeat after that, and they marched forward."

The movement then spread across the country and Bangladesh achieved independence for the second time, Prof Yunus said.

He said the people must protect this freedom. "We also have to make sure that the benefits of this freedom reach every citizen. Otherwise the freedom would be meaningless. So, we pledge to take the freedom to every home."

Prof Yunus said the elderly citizens have to make the young people understand that this country is in their hands. "You [young people] will build the country as you like. Since you could liberate the country, you will also be able to build it as you like. The whole world will watch you and learn how a young generation can change the country."

He said the people have no confidence in the government system as they think it to an instrument of repression.

"This cannot be a government system. The government will come forward to help and protect the people, and stand by them…We have to bring the confidence back to the people so that they join the government."

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said Bangladesh is a big family.

"We want to move forward unitedly. We want to overcome the hesitation and conflict. Those who have gone astray will have to be brought back on the right path so we can work together."

Speaking about vandalism and arson attacks on the religious minority communities and state establishments, Prof Yunus said those were carried out as part of a conspiracy.

"Our job is to protect them, protect everyone. Every human being is our brother and sister, and we have to protect them and restore discipline."

He said chaos and violence are the greatest enemies of progress. He urged all to stop violence and make a pledge not to take law into own hands and resort to repress anyone.

"Our law enforcement agencies should be built in such a way that we would feel secure about action to be taken against the troublemakers once they are handed over to them."

He said Bangladesh holds tremendous potentials, which have been destroyed. "Now we will have to prepare the seedbed, and we have to rise again. The young people will prepare the seedbed. We will look up to them and move forward following their directives."

Prof Yunus urged the government officials and the chiefs of the three armed forces to work together to build a beautiful Bangladesh.

He asked the students to protect the country from violence.

"If I can't do it and if you don't listen to me, then you don't need me to be here. Say bye and let me do my work."