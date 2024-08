Yunus-led interim govt sworn in

The interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn in today.

Earlier today, Yunus, who was named chief adviser of the interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin late on Tuesday, returned to the country from Paris.

Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, were also part of the 16-member advisory council.

The advisory council members are:

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA; Farida Akhtar, women's rights activist; Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of Odhikar; AFM Khalid Hossain, Hefazat-e-Islam nayeb-e-ameer and Islami Andolan Bangladesh adviser; Nurjahan Begum, Grameen Telecom trustee; Sharmeen Murshid, freedom fighter; Bir Pratik Faruk-e-Azam; Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, DU students and key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement; Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank; Prof Asif Nazrul, Dhaka University law professor; AF Hassan Ariff, former attorney general and adviser of Fakhruddin Ahmed-led caretaker government; Brigadier General (retired) M Sakhawat Hossain; Supradip Chakma, chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB); Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy, director of the National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital's Department of Psychiatry; Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary.

Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Ranjan Roy, and Faruk-e-Azam are outside the capital, so they could not be sworn in today.