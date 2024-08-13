Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:12 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:20 PM

Bangladesh

Farooq-e Azam sworn in as adviser

All 17 interim government advisers have now taken the oath of office
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:12 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:20 PM
Screengrab

Freedom fighter Farooq-e Azam was sworn in as an adviser of the interim government today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office at Bangabhaban at 11:00am today.

Farooq-e Azam returned to Bangladesh late on Sunday on a flight from the United States.

Most of the advisors of the new interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, took their oaths of office on August 8 after Sheikh Hasina resigned as PM and fled the country on August 5.

Chief Adviser Yunus and 13 other advisers were sworn in on that day.

Supradeep Chakma, a former ambassador, and Bidhan Ranjan Roy, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, were sworn in on August 11.

With the swearing in of Bir Protik Farooq-e Azam, a freedom fighter who participated in Operation Jackpot, all 17 of the advisers of the interim government have now taken oath.

