Farooq-e Azam sworn in as adviser
Freedom fighter Farooq-e Azam was sworn in as an adviser of the interim government today.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office at Bangabhaban at 11:00am today.
Farooq-e Azam returned to Bangladesh late on Sunday on a flight from the United States.
Most of the advisors of the new interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, took their oaths of office on August 8 after Sheikh Hasina resigned as PM and fled the country on August 5.
Chief Adviser Yunus and 13 other advisers were sworn in on that day.
Supradeep Chakma, a former ambassador, and Bidhan Ranjan Roy, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, were sworn in on August 11.
With the swearing in of Bir Protik Farooq-e Azam, a freedom fighter who participated in Operation Jackpot, all 17 of the advisers of the interim government have now taken oath.
