As it happened

Yunus sworn in as head of interim government

Video of ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূসের নেতৃত্বে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের শপথ

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan and prominent women's rights activist Farida Akhtar today confirmed that they received phone calls from the authorities concerned inviting them to be on the advisory council of the new interim government

Video stream from BTV