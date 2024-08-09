Students form liaise committee to work with interim govt

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement yesterday announced a committee to liaise with the newly formed interim government, civil society, students, and stakeholders.

Formed on August 5, the six-member committee selected and recommended the names of the advisers for the caretaker administration in one of its first tasks, the movement's coordinator Nahid Islam announced at a press conference at Dhaka University Journalists' Association at 7:30pm.

The size and scope of the committee's work will increase in future and it will be inclusive on the basis of dialogue with all parties, according to him.

Nahid also said that the committee would hold dialogues with all stakeholders and make proposals for the new leadership of the government.

Committee coordinator Mahfuz Abdullah said at the press conference, "It is the work of the liaison committee to present proposals based on discussions, consultations, debate and dialogue with all the stakeholders of the state."

The members are Nasir Uddin Patwari aka Nasir Abdullah, Akram Hussain, Bhuiyan Asaduzzaman, Mamun Abdullahil, Ariful Islam Adeeb – all students of Dhaka University.