PM says in her speech as second session of the 12th Parliament prorogues

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that it is impossible to isolate her from the people as trust and confidence between her and the countrymen are reciprocal.

PM said this while delivering her winding up speech in the second session of the current 12th parliament.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, said her government has been working for the welfare of the country's people.

Saying that the country's people are now enjoying the benefits from her government's activities, Sheikh Hasina called upon her critics to admit it.

"If you criticise to make every work questionable, what can be done with it? You can't isolate me from the people," she added.

The PM said the people know that she works for them.

"So, this confidence and trust is the only asset for me. I move with this asset. Therefore, I care none. I care none as long as the people of my country stand beside me," she vowed.

The second session of the 12th Parliament that started on May 2 was prorogued today after six working days.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation of the President at 8:55pm.

The 'Village Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was passed in this session while four bills were placed.

A total of 902 questions were received for different ministries, out of which 364 were answered. The Prime Minister answered 15 out of 38 questions received.

Under the call attention notice, some 242 notices were submitted. Among them, six were taken and four notices were discussed in Parliament. Some 64 notices were given scopes for a minutes discussion.