For women, by women

Narsingdi entrepreneurs selling handicrafts to achieve solvency

A group of women in Narsingdi have achieved solvency by selling handicrafts, Jamdani sarees, Nakshi Kanthas (embroidered blankets), yarn and jute products, among other items.

They are selling their products on online platforms and delivering those via couriers, besides running their shops at Narsingdi Sheikh Russel Municipal Park once a week on Saturdays.

They also sell birthday cakes, food, different daily necessities, saplings and sauces.

Most of them said they began their businesses being inspired from YouTube videos during the pandemic.

Sabrina Akter, who created a Facebook group to launch her business, said, "Facing financial struggles during the pandemic, I initiated a handicraft business that gained significant demand, and now, with a small factory, I earn an average of Tk 40,000 monthly."

Later, she named the group "Narsingdi Jela Nari Uddyoktader Mela", which is now a shared platform for 60 women's businesses with around 53,000 members.

Mou Akter Mousomi, 25, a resident of Purba Dattapara, said they were struggling financially during the pandemic as her husband had to quit his job.

Mou started selling clothing items designed by herself online.

Mahedrin Zaman Shuchona, a first-year student of Narsingdi Govt College, is another woman on the platform selling products made of yarn.

"Sourcing yarn from Dhaka, I create and sell plant hangers, tissue holders, bangle holders, and wall mats based on customer demand, resulting in a monthly income of Tk 20,000-25,000 with a team of six employees," she said.

Sharmin Sultana Priya, a customer, said," After discovering the market through social media, I visited on a Saturday and found the prices of products to be reasonable. Inspired by these women, I now plan to open my own chocolate shop soon."

She also said many women like her visit the market to buy handicrafts.

Amzad Hossain Bacchu, mayor of Narsingdi Municipality, said, "To aid these women's businesses, we permitted them to sell their products at Narsingdi Shiekh Russel Municipal Park without any fees, and we are planning to establish a permanent structure for them."