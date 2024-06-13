Woman killed, 20 hurt in clash over land

Clash ensued following announcement through loudspeaker

A woman was killed and 20 others injured in clash between two groups of villagers over a land dispute in Basail upazila of Tangail yesterday.

The clash ensued following an announcement made through a loudspeaker from a local mosque.

The deceased was identified as Monowara Begum, 50.

Police arrested two people so far, said Mazharul Amin, officer-in-charge of Basail Police Station.

Residents from Uttarpara and Dakkhinpara in Kashil union engaged in the conflict around 10:00am, using lethal weapons, said police and witnesses.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

Among the injured, ten people from Uttarpara and five from Dakkhinpara were admitted to Tangail General Hospital.

Of them, two individuals from Uttarpara -- Minhaj Uddin, 37, and Billal, 55 -- were transferred to Dhaka, said Aiqur Rahman, in-charge of the hospital police box. The OC said no one filed any case yet.