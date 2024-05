Clouds gather in the northern sky of Chattogram with a hint of storm and rain from the afternoon. As the day progresses, the last ray of sunshine disappears from the sky and enormous dark clouds cover the city's sky. Finally, a nor'wester storm erupts around 3:00pm.

The rain first brings respite to the city dwellers amid the heatwave and then suffering as waterlogging causes traffic jams at different points of the city.

The photos were taken from the CRB area of the port city.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

