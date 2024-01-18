‘What is the point of DoE?’

Asks HC as it slams the department for failing to protect the environment

The High Court today slammed the Department of Environment (DoE) for its failure to control environmental pollution.

"The Department of Environment cannot play any effective role in controlling pollution. What is the point of this office? The rivers of the country are polluted, air is polluted, and the situation in Dhaka is worse and therefore, we are scared," said the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu.

The bench made the remarks during the hearing of a writ petition moved by senior counsel Manzill Murshid on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

In the petition, the HRPB said licenses are reportedly being given by a Director of DoE (administration) Rezaul Karim to the owners of illegal brick kilns.

The organisation prayed to the HC to pass the necessary directives to stop this practice.

Advocate Manzill Murshid told the HC bench that, by issuing licences to brick kilns for money, the DoE is participating in environmental pollution.

The DoE is defying HC's previous directives, he added.

After the hearing, the HC ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct an enquiry into the reported allegation against the DoE director Rezaul Karim and to submit its report in two months.

Barrister Muntasir Uddin Ahmed appeared for the DoE during the hearing.