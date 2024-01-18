Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 07:10 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

‘What is the point of DoE?’

Asks HC as it slams the department for failing to protect the environment
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:55 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 07:10 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The High Court today slammed the Department of Environment (DoE) for its failure to control environmental pollution.

"The Department of Environment cannot play any effective role in controlling pollution. What is the point of this office? The rivers of the country are polluted, air is polluted, and the situation in Dhaka is worse and therefore, we are scared," said the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bench made the remarks during the hearing of a writ petition moved by senior counsel Manzill Murshid on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

In the petition, the HRPB said licenses are reportedly being given by a Director of DoE (administration) Rezaul Karim to the owners of illegal brick kilns.

The organisation prayed to the HC to pass the necessary directives to stop this practice.

Advocate Manzill Murshid told the HC bench that, by issuing licences to brick kilns for money, the DoE is participating in environmental pollution.

The DoE is defying HC's previous directives, he added.

After the hearing, the HC ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct an enquiry into the reported allegation against the DoE director Rezaul Karim and to submit its report in two months.

Barrister Muntasir Uddin Ahmed appeared for the DoE during the hearing.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সিইসি
|নির্বাচন

‘নির্বাচন খুব অংশগ্রহণমূলক না হলেও জাতি চলমান সংকট থেকে উঠে এসেছে’

সিইসি বলেন, ‘আমি জানি না সরকারের সঙ্গে আসলেই কোনো গোপন এজেন্ডা নিয়ে কারো সমঝোতা হয়েছে কি না। আমি নির্দ্বিধায় বলতে পারি যে আমার সঙ্গে হয়নি।’

২২ মিনিট আগে
|স্বাস্থ্য

দেশে করোনার নতুন উপধরন জেএন.১ শনাক্ত

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification