We followed rules while replacing Prof Yunus

Says Grameen Bank chairman

Grameen Bank yesterday said it nominated chairman for three not-for-profit companies, replacing Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, who founded the organisations.

The companies -- Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Telecom and Grameen Fund -- are the wealthiest among the dozens of companies Prof Yunus founded as part of his social business vision.

"Based on our understanding, he is probably not the chairman [of these organisations] now," Grameen Bank Chairman Prof AKM Saiful Majid told a press conference.

at its head office in Dhaka yesterday.

Prof Yunus last week said he and his colleagues were going through a disastrous situation due to an "unlawful" takeover of offices at the Grameen Telecom Bhaban by a group of outsiders.

Officials who work at the building said the outsiders barged into the Grameen Telecom Bhaban on the evening of February 12 and said the board of Grameen Bank appointed chairman for Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom.

At yesterday's press conference, Prof Majid said Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Telecom, Grameen Fund, Grameen Motso Foundation, Grameen Udyog, Grameen Samogree, Grameen Shokti, and many other organisations were established through the initiative, arrangement, finance, support and guidance of Grameen Bank.

These organisations are functioning effectively because of the direct and indirect support of Grameen Bank, he said.

"Grameen Bank is determined to utilise these organisations for the benefit of the poor and landless people. We learned that Grameen Bank can keep these organisations under its management through the existing rules and laws.

"We have sent letters to seven organisations as per law, and changed chairman of three as per the article of association. We did this after holding a meeting of the Grameen Bank's board of directors."

The board approved appointing a chairman and directors for seven institutions and "these actions fully comply with the rules of Grameen Bank-created organisations as well as the laws of the country. I want to assure you that no illegal or arbitrary steps have been taken regarding the appointments."