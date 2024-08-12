Wave of resignations hits universities

UGC chairman, at least 13 VCs and top officials quit over a week

A wave of resignations has swept through the nation's higher education sector, as an unprecedented number of vice chancellors from the public universities are stepping down from their positions.

At least 13 VCs have so far resigned from their official positions.

"We are fearing that the number will increase in the coming days," said a University Grants Commission top official.

There are 42 public universities in the country that are teaching students. Besides there are five public universities that are yet to enroll students, five medical universities and two affiliating universities and one open university.

A UGC member said in most cases, these VCs are stepping down citing personal reasons, but they are actually doing it in the face of pressure from students and teachers.

An UGC member said in most cases, these VCs are stepping down citing personal reasons, but they are actually doing it in the face of pressure from students and teachers. Most of these resignations took place following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the wake of a mass upsurge led by the students.

Most of these resignations took place following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the wake of a mass upsurge led by the students.

All the VCs' were appointed by the previous Awami League government.

UGC CHAIR STEPS DOWN

University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah resigned from his post yesterday citing illness. In his resignation letter to the education ministry's Secondary and Higher Secondary Division, Shahidullah said he has been in Australia for medical treatment since August 20 last year.

The letter said based on advice from Australian doctors and due to his health condition, he is unable to continue his duties.

He joined as the UGC chairman for a second term on May 28 last year. Earlier in May 2019, Shahidullah was appointed the UGC chair.

Shahidullah is a brother of Awami League leader Kazi Zafarullah.

UGC member Prof Muhammed Alamgir said he will remain in charge as UGC chairman until the next chairman takes charge.

Yesterday, the UGC appointed Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, director of the research support and publication division, as its new secretary, replacing Ferdous Zaman.

Comilla University VC Prof AFM Abdul Moyeen, Jagannath University VC Prof Sadeka Halim, National University VC Prof Mashiur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University VC Prof Kamrul Alam Khan also resigned from their positions yesterday citing personal reasons.

On Saturday, Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, VCs of Dhaka University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Previously, VCs of Jahangirnagar University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur, Rajshahi University, and Islamic University, Kushtia, resigned from their positions,

TOP OFFCIALS ALSO RESIGNING

Additionally, several provosts from at least six dormitories at Du resigned on Saturday. On Thursday, the entire Proctorial Team of DU submitted their resignation letters.

At Ru, 29 officials, including the proctor, 11 assistant proctors, the student adviser, and the Public Relations Office administrator also submitted their resignation letters.

At Islamic University, pro-VC Prof Mahbubur Rahman and Treasurer Prof Alamgir Hossain resigned from their positions.

Treasurer of Noakhali Science and Technology University Prof Newaz Mohammed Bahadur also handed in his resignation.

Meanwhile, all members of the proctorial body, along with the provosts and assistant provosts of dormitories at SUST resigned as well.

Besides, JnU acting registrar, its proctor, 13 assistant proctors, lone house provost and two house tutors have also resigned.

BANS ON POLITICS

Authorities of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday and Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University yesterday imposed a ban on student politics at their campuses.

On Saturday, authorities of Dhaka Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Chittagong Medical College also banned student politics.

Sir Salimullah Medical College and Chittagong Medical College have also banned political activities of teachers, and staff on their campuses and in dormitories.