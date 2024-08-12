Bangladesh
Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 05:14 PM

Bangladesh

KUET VC, Pro VC resigns

Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:10 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 05:14 PM
From left, KUET VC Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro VC Dr Sobahan Mia. Photo: Collected

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sobahan Mia resigned from their posts today.

Their resignation letters were emailed to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, chancellor of all universities nationwide, this afternoon.

Prof Mihir cited personal reasons behind this step, while Prof Sobahan mentioned illness alongside personal reasons as the cause of his resignation.

Wave of resignations hits universities

The VC in his letter appointed Prof Mohammad Mashud of the mechanical engineering department as the acting VC.

KUET students yesterday protested on campus, pressing home their four-point demand, including the resignation of the VC and Pro VC, reports our local correspondent.

Later that day, teachers held a rally and organised processions on campus in solidarity with the students' demands.

Comments

