KUET VC, Pro VC resigns

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sobahan Mia resigned from their posts today.

Their resignation letters were emailed to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, chancellor of all universities nationwide, this afternoon.

Prof Mihir cited personal reasons behind this step, while Prof Sobahan mentioned illness alongside personal reasons as the cause of his resignation.

The VC in his letter appointed Prof Mohammad Mashud of the mechanical engineering department as the acting VC.

KUET students yesterday protested on campus, pressing home their four-point demand, including the resignation of the VC and Pro VC, reports our local correspondent.

Later that day, teachers held a rally and organised processions on campus in solidarity with the students' demands.